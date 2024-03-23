BJP West Tripura Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb Accuses CPIM of Plotting Drug Conspiracy Against Tripura’s Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2024: In a scathing accusation aimed at the CPIM, Biplap Kumar Deb, the nominated candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, unveiled startling claims of a nefarious plot orchestrated by communists to inundate Tripura with drugs, purportedly aimed at weakening the state’s youth and paving the way for their rule.

Addressing a fervent gathering at the Banamalipur Mandal ‘Pristha Pramukh’ and ‘Karyakarta Sanmelan’ on Saturday, Deb alleged that communists had devised a meticulously crafted drug route, clandestinely ferrying narcotics into the state with the sinister intent of seizing control. He painted a grim picture of the Communist regime’s alleged disregard for the welfare of Tripura’s populace, asserting that their priorities were ensnared in a pursuit for power, leaving the welfare of the state’s citizens languishing in neglect.

Deb further lambasted the Communists, accusing them of a myopic vision that failed to address the plight of the impoverished, contending that their leadership was tainted by self-serving agendas. In a stark juxtaposition, he extolled the efforts of the BJP government, highlighting initiatives aimed at empowering women and fostering self-reliance among the populace, a facet he claimed was egregiously overlooked during the Communists’ prolonged governance.

Notably, Deb reminisced about his tenure as Chief Minister, wherein he championed the cause of gender equality by reserving 33 percent of government jobs for women—a move he asserted was glaringly absent in Communist strongholds, where token gestures in the form of women’s associations masked systemic inequities.

With biting sarcasm, Deb lamented the proliferation of drug addiction among Tripura’s youth, attributing the malaise to the alleged machinations of Communist cadres. However, he asserted that since 2018, the BJP government had been steadfast in its commitment to eradicating the scourge of drugs, striving to restore the state to a drug-free equilibrium.

In a climax of his diatribe, Deb contended that the recent spate of riots in Tripura bore the fingerprints of a collusive alliance between the Congress and CPIM, implicating them in a cycle of violence that claimed the lives of party workers. He decried the symbiotic relationship between the two parties, decrying their mutual support for each other’s candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a testament to their entrenched nexus.

As Deb’s accusations reverberate across Tripura’s political landscape, they serve as a stark reminder of the enduring tensions between ideological factions vying for supremacy in the region, while also casting a pall of suspicion over the integrity of the electoral process itself.