CBSE Disaffiliates Assam’s Sreeram Academy and Sai RNS Academy For Malpractices

NET Web Desk

In a decisive move against malpractices in the education sector, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has disaffiliated 20 schools across the nation including 5 from Delhi, 2 from Assam and other states.

The board’s notification cited glaring discrepancies in adherence to affiliation and examination norms, unearthed during surprise inspections conducted by CBSE officials.

The malpractices identified reportedly included the presentation of dummy students and ineligible candidates, alongside inadequate maintenance of records.

After a thorough inquiry into the flagged irregularities, CBSE concluded to disaffiliate and downgrade the erring institutions, as reported.

Among the schools stripped of their CBSE affiliation in Assam are Sreeram Academy located in Barpeta and Sai RNS Academy situated in Dispur.

This stringent action by CBSE underscores its commitment to upholding the integrity and quality of education within the country.

The disaffiliation of these schools sends a strong message about the consequences of engaging in malpractices within the education sector.