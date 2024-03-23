Independent Candidate Lotha Emerges As Nagaland’s First Candidate To File Nomination For 18th Lok Sabha Election

NET Web Desk

Hayithung Tungoe Lotha, an Independent candidate, marked the beginning of the electoral fervor in Nagaland by filing his nomination papers yesterday for the 18th Lok Sabha Election.

The event took place at the Commissioner Nagaland & Returning Officer’s Office in Kohima, as confirmed by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Accompanied by supporters and well-wishers, Hayithung Tungoe Lotha submitted his nomination papers for the 1-Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency.

The nomination process was overseen by Sushil Kumar Patel, IAS, Commissioner Nagaland & Returning Officer, who was assisted by Benjamin Longkap, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq) & Assistant Returning Officer.

Hayithung Tungoe Lotha’s proactive stance in initiating the nomination process marks him as the pioneer candidate for the 18th Lok Sabha Election from Nagaland State.

With the filing of his nomination papers, the electoral landscape in Nagaland gains momentum as the countdown to the closing of nominations begins.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is set for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 3:00 pm.

As the electoral process unfolds, anticipation mounts, shaping the trajectory of political discourse in Nagaland.