Manipur Leads 3rd North East Games 2024 Day 4 Medal Tally

NET Web Desk

In a dramatic turn of events on Day 4 of the 3rd North East Games 2024, Manipur catapulted to the top of the medal tally, showcasing an exceptional display of athleticism.

With an impressive haul of 32 Gold, 22 Silver, and 24 Bronze medals, totaling a remarkable 78 medals, Manipur’s athletes have firmly established themselves as frontrunners in the competition.

As Manipur takes the lead, all eyes are now on the final day tally to witness if Nagaland can reclaim its position at the summit.

Despite fierce competition, Nagaland remains a formidable contender with 31 Gold, 22 Silver, and 28 Bronze medals, totaling 81 medals, determined to clinch victory.

Meanwhile, Assam continues to assert its dominance with an impressive tally of 29 Gold, 33 Silver, and 32 Bronze medals, boasting a total of 94 medals.

The competition reaches its zenith as the race for supremacy intensifies, with each state striving for glory till the very last moment.

As the 3rd North East Games 2024 hurtles towards its conclusion, anticipation mounts, and excitement fills the air.