Over 1.8 Crore First-Time Voters Aged 18 to 19 years Set to Make Mark in Upcoming LS Polls*

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission has announced a significant surge in first-time voters aged between 18 to 19 years.

Approximately 1.8 crore young individuals are poised to exercise their democratic right in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, signaling a promising surge in youth participation.

Amidst this vibrant electoral landscape, social media platforms have become bustling hubs for campaigns aimed at galvanizing young and first-time voters.

Notably, initiatives like IVote4Sure have been gaining momentum, leveraging digital spaces to inspire and educate this burgeoning demographic.

Moreover, the Election Commission revealed that a staggering 19.74 crore voters fall within the age bracket of 20 to 29 years.

Additionally, the Commission disclosed receiving over 13.4 lakh advance applications from individuals aged over 17 years, indicating a palpable enthusiasm among prospective voters.

In a concerted effort to bolster youth engagement, the Election Commission has embarked on various outreach endeavors. Collaborating with national icons, deploying social media campaigns, and leveraging radio platforms, the Commission aims to amplify its message and encourage robust participation among the youth demographic.

Recognising and addressing potential barriers to youth involvement, the Commission has rolled out the Turnout Implementation Plan.

As the nation gears up for the upcoming polls, the surge in first-time voters reaffirms the significance of every individual’s voice in shaping the nation’s future.

