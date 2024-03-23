Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Lambasts Congress & CPIM Sinister Alliance for Fishing in Murky Waters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2024: Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday emphasized the pivotal role of the youth in the progress of the state and the country. He stated that the strength of the nation lies in its young population, and their empowerment is crucial for the country’s advancement.

The rally, held at Paradise Chowmuhani, was part of a grand procession initiated by the Yuva Morcha from the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan premises in Agartala. This event was organized in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections of the Ramnagar assembly constituency.

While addressing a massive election rally Dr. Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent focus on youth power, urging the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates to honor the Prime Minister’s vision by securing a significant victory in the upcoming elections. He criticized the opposition Congress CPIM for attempting to exploit the political situation for their benefit.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight at the large turnout of youth from various parts of Tripura at the rally. He recalled the previous state of law and order in Tripura, marked by violence and suppression of the opposition, which led to many fleeing the state post-elections.

However, he noted the significant improvement in the law and order situation under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s governance. Last year, Tripura ranked fifth from the bottom among the 28 provinces, but it has now risen to the third position. This progress, according to Dr. Saha, is a testament to the effective policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiments, Dr. Saha stressed that peace and order are prerequisites for any state or country’s progress. He noted that the improved conditions in Tripura have attracted interest from people across the country, leading to increased investment and a rise in the state’s GDP.

During a recent gathering, the Chief Minister, Dr. Saha, made a series of statements regarding the current political climate and the government’s initiatives. He began by acknowledging the Prime Minister’s launch of the Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering societal development and inclusivity. This initiative, he explained, is designed to benefit every individual in society.

In alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision, Dr. Saha shared that the state government has also embarked on a program of good governance, which is being implemented in every household. The Prime Minister’s directive, he reiterated, is that the benefits of public-facing projects should be made accessible to all eligible beneficiaries.

To further promote the Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Prime Minister commissioned a vehicle specifically for this purpose. This vehicle, Dr. Saha proudly announced, has also been introduced in the state of Tripura. It has been instrumental in reaching every corner of the state, effectively disseminating information about the government’s development projects.

Dr. Saha emphasized that the government is committed to providing basic benefits to the people. He also made a historical reference to the 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura, stating that they were unprecedented in the state’s history. He proudly noted that these elections were conducted peacefully, without any incidents or disturbances, marking a significant achievement for the state.

However, the gathering was not without its criticisms. Dr. Saha took the opportunity to express his strong disapproval of the alliance between the Congress and the CPIM. He pointed out that during election season, these parties often campaign with the slogan ‘Ebar Aiya Padtasi’. This was evident in the 2023 election as well, which had a significant impact on many individuals.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Saha expressed his gratitude to the people for their support in re-establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He attributed this success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the general elections, the BJP also emerged victorious in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar by-elections, winning by a substantial margin. In Boxanagar, the BJP candidate won by more than 30,000 votes, leading to the forfeiture of the opposition’s deposit.

The Chief Minister reiterated the BJP’s policy of inclusivity, stating, “Our policy is to carry everyone.” He affirmed the party’s commitment to non-violence, contrasting it with the policies of the Congress and the CPM, which he likened to “fishing in murky waters.”

The Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the current political scenario involving the Congress and CPM. He pointed out that CPM’s Jiten Babu was seen at the Congress office, and vice versa, a sight he described as saddening.

He further highlighted the unusual sight of CPIM flags flying from the Congress Bhavan and Congress flags from the CPIM state headquarters. The Chief Minister questioned this development during an assembly session.

In a surprising turn of events, Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha has emerged as the CPIM candidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat. The Chief Minister commented on their situation, stating that they have no ground under their feet and no people behind them, making their situation truly pitiful.

The Chief Minister asserted that the BJP is on the right track, while the opposition has lost its way. He criticized the opposition’s talk of an India alliance, which he said has now become ‘indie’ from India.

The Chief Minister praised the BJP’s direction, stating that it is rising above politics. He mentioned the party’s previous alliance with IPFT and the new alliance with TIPRA Motha. He emphasized that everyone has understood that the country cannot progress without Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He recalled the uncertainty about the country’s future before 2014, but noted that since Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, the country has been steadily progressing. He urged that in the upcoming elections, BJP candidates should secure a significant victory as a gift to the Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, vice-president Subal Bhowmik, general secretary Amit Rakshit, West Tripura Constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, East Tripura Constituency candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, Ramnagar by-election candidate and Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, along with other top leadership of the party including Yuva Morcha state president and MLA Sushant Deb.