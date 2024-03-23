Tripura: Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2024: The Government Railway Police at Agartala Railway Station made a significant arrest during routine checks. Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and a ten-month-old baby, were detained on suspicion of illegal entry. Tapas Das, the Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police, disclosed that two of the detainees had disguised themselves as women, presumably to conceal their identities.

This incident marks a notable increase in the number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended at Agartala Railway Station, bringing the total to over 20, Das told Northeast Today.

Das highlighted the prevalent trend of illegal infiltration into Tripura, with many individuals using the state as a transit point to access major metropolitan cities such as Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai for employment opportunities. The detainees revealed their intention to board the Kanchanjunga Express in an attempt to leave Tripura and pursue livelihood prospects in Chennai.

The individuals apprehended all hail from the Bagerhat district of Bangladesh. Their names are as follows: Easin Hawlader (44), Mohammad Hasan (20), Sukur Ali Hawlader (19), Farjana Akhtar (20), Rumi Begam (21) accompanied by her daughter Mariam (10 months), Nayan Hossain (25), and Md Matiur Mandal (26).

Following their arrest, all individuals have been presented before the court for further legal proceedings.