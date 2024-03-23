Tripura Women Empowerment: Self-Help Group Crafts Herbal ‘Abir’ for Holi Celebrations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2024: In a remarkable stride towards women empowerment, the self-help group ‘Didis’ from Lakshmibil, Tripura, are preparing herbal ‘Abir’ for the upcoming festival of colors, Holi. This initiative not only promotes self-reliance but also ensures a healthy celebration free from harmful chemical exposure.

The herbal ‘Abir’ is crafted from everyday items, transforming them into vibrant colors that embody the spirit of Holi. The women, trained and empowered by the government, are utilizing their free time to prepare these harmless ‘Abirs’, thereby creating self-employment opportunities and generating income for others.

This initiative is a result of a series of positive steps taken to empower women. Measures such as financial assistance, fair trade, simplification in various areas, and access to loans on easy terms are significantly boosting the professional sphere of women.

The ‘Abir’ is primarily prepared by the society in Lakshmibil using locally available herbs and other natural ingredients like carrot, marigold flower, neelkantha, palash, beet, spinach leaves, sim leaves, cabbage leaves, turmeric, and various leftover fruits and vegetables.

To get this herbal ‘Abeer’, contact 9862016729. Celebrate this Holi with colors that are not just vibrant but also safe and eco-friendly.