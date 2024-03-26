Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala Pays Solemn Tribute on ‘Genocide Day’: Remembering the Martyrs of 1971 Massacre

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2024: The Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala solemnly observed ‘Genocide Day’ on Monday to honor the memory of the martyrs who tragically lost their lives in the horrific massacre that took place on the night of 25th March 1971, marking one of the darkest chapters in Bangladesh’s history.

The commemoration began at 09 PM at the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. The ceremony was initiated with the laying of wreaths and paying homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At 09:10 PM, a minute of silence was observed, followed by the lighting of candles, to commemorate the victims of one of the most brutal massacres in human history. A special prayer was offered at 09:15 PM for the martyrs of the Father of the Nation, his family members, the martyrs of the 25th March ‘Genocide Day’, and those who sacrificed their lives in the Great Liberation War, seeking forgiveness for their souls and prosperity for Bangladesh.

The messages given by the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh on the occasion of ‘Genocide Day’ were read out at 09:20 PM. At 09:25 PM, a video depicting the horrific massacre that took place on the night of 25 March 1971 was screened.

A discussion was held on the context and significance of the day. Eminent persons, including the Assistant High Commissioner of the mission, Mr. Arif Mohammad, participated in the discussion. They paid deep respect to the great architect of freedom, the greatest Bengali father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders, the 3 million martyrs, 2 million mothers and sisters, and the brave freedom fighters, whose immense sacrifices led to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh.

The speakers highlighted that the massacre that took place in Bangladesh on the night of 25th March 1971 is the worst chapter in human history, with a total of three million people sacrificing their lives in the subsequent nine months. They pointed out that on March 25, 1971, the Pakistani invasion forces launched a cowardly attack on unarmed Bengalis across the country, including Dhaka, under the guise of ‘Operation Searchlight’, unleashing the most brutal massacre in history, known as Kalrat. The speakers called on all countries, including India, to recognize this one of the most brutal massacres in human history on 25 March 1971 as “International Genocide Day”.

The program concluded with the entertainment of the invited guests. The event was conducted by the First Secretary of the mission and the Head of the Embassy, Md. Rezaul Haque Chowdhury.