BJP-Led Alliance Forms New Three-Member Coordination Committee for Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2024: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, a three-member coordination committee has been established, comprising leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tipra Motha, and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). This announcement was made by a senior party official on March 26th.

The elections for the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and a by-election for the Ramanagar Assembly seat are scheduled for April 19th, while the voting for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 26th.

The newly formed committee consists of Rajib Bhattacharjee, the BJP State president, Pradyot Kishore Manikya, the chief of Tipra Motha, and Prem Kumar Reang, the president of IPFT, as stated by Animesh Debbarma, a senior leader of Tipra Motha and the Forest Minister.

This decision was reached during the initial coordination committee meeting held on March 25th, where leaders from the BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT congregated to strategize for the elections. The committee will oversee the entire electoral process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BJP State president emphasized the importance of better coordination with allies. A roadmap for the elections in the two Lok Sabha seats and the Ramanagar Assembly seat was devised during a meeting attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, State BJP president, Pradyot Kishore Manikya, Animesh Debbarma, and Prem Kumar Reang.

It was further announced that the BJP’s candidate for the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, and the by-election candidate, Dipak Majumder, will submit their nomination papers on March 27th. Kriti Singh Debbarma, the BJP-supported candidate for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, will submit her nomination papers on March 28th.

To commemorate the submission of nomination papers, a padayatra will be organized in Agartala on March 27th, with the participation of senior leaders from all three parties. Additionally, a separate rally will be held in Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai district, to mark the submission of nomination papers by Kriti Singh Debbarma on March 28th.