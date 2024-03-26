Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination As INC Candidate For Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency

NET Web Desk

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi officially filed his nomination today as the candidate for the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency under the banner of Indian National Congress.

“Filed my nomination as the candidate of INC for the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency today,” writes Gogoi.

Expressing gratitude towards the people of Assam, Gogoi emphasized that his nomination symbolizes the hopes and aspirations of various segments of society, including youth, women, marginalized communities, farmers, and hardworking individuals yearning for transformative change and development.

Before submitting his nomination papers, Gogoi reportedly sought blessings from diverse religious institutions, including Gurudwara Ramgarhia Sabha, Dewal Namghar, Kamalaboria Namghar, Tarajan Masjid, and Borbheta Baptist Church in Jorhat.

“I prayed for the peace and prosperity of my state of Assam,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi’s nomination marks a significant step in the political landscape of Assam, with the upcoming elections poised to shape the future trajectory of governance and policy in the region.