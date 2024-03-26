Election Commission Issues Heatwave Advisory To Chief Electoral Officers Of All States, UTs

NET Web Desk

In anticipation of the threat of a heatwave across the country, the Election Commission has taken proactive steps to safeguard voters and polling personnel during the forthcoming summer season.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting above-normal temperatures, particularly from March to June, the Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and Union Territories to implement necessary measures to mitigate heatwave impact.

The Commission, in its advisory, has reportedly underscored the importance of adhering to the guidelines provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

These guidelines include refraining from outdoor activities, especially between 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m., to minimize exposure to the scorching sun, as per reports.

Additionally, individuals are urged to stay hydrated by consuming ample water and to avoid consuming stale food to prevent dehydration and related health issues.

In a bid to ensure the well-being of voters and polling staff, the Commission has instructed CEOs to guarantee basic facilities such as access to drinking water and adequate shade at all polling stations.

These measures are deemed essential to safeguard against the adverse effects of prolonged exposure to high temperatures, particularly during the electoral process.

By aligning with NDMA guidelines and prioritizing the welfare of voters and poll workers, the Commission aims to mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions on the electoral process.

As the nation gears up for crucial electoral proceedings, ensuring the safety and well-being of all stakeholders remains paramount in the face of environmental challenges.