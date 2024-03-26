IPL 2024: Guwahati Gears Up To Host ‘Rajasthan Royals’ Clash On May 15 And May 19

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for cricket enthusiasts across India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the complete schedule for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Following the initial release of the schedule for the first two weeks on February 22, 2024, the latest update takes into account the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, as reported.

Rajasthan Royals, one of the premier franchises in the IPL, has reportedly opted for a second venue in the picturesque city of Guwahati, Assam.

Reportedly, the team is set to play its final two home matches at the iconic Barsapara Stadium.

The matches are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 19, respectively.

On May 15, Rajasthan Royals will clash with Punjab Kings, promising a thrilling encounter between two formidable sides, as reported.

Subsequently, on May 19, the Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders, in what is expected to be a high-octane battle to mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL.

Furthermore, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is set to witness the Qualifier 1 showdown between the top-ranked sides on May 21, followed by the Eliminator on May 22.

The excitement continues as Chennai, the home ground of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings, will host Qualifier 2 on May 24.

The much-anticipated grand finale of IPL 2024 will also take place in Chennai on May 26, culminating in a spectacle of cricketing excellence.

The unveiling of the complete schedule has sparked anticipation and excitement among cricket fans, as they gear up for a thrilling season of the Indian Premier League.

With matches scheduled across various iconic venues, IPL 2024 promises to deliver unmatched entertainment and sporting excellence.