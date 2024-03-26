Meghalaya CM Sangma Calls On Nagaland CM, Extends Support To NDPP In Upcoming LS Elections

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party, NPP president, Conrad K. Sangma, following his arrival in Dimapur yesterday, conducted a meeting with party leaders and MLAs in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the party meeting, Sangma, accompanied by Senior NPP leader Thomas A Sangma and party MLAs from Nagaland, met with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at Chümukedima, as reported.

During the meeting with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Sangma with party leaders and party MLAs from Nagaland expressed their support for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sangma said, as a coalition partner of the NDA, the NPP has resolved full support to Dr. Chumben Murry, the Lok Sabha candidate sponsored by the NDPP.

Furthermore, The NPP President also held a meeting with President of Naga People’s Front Manipur Unit, Awangbow Newmai.

In the spirit of team NDA, the National People’s Party has decided to extend support to NPF candidate for Outer Manipur Kachui Timothy Zimik, Sangma added.