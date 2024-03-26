Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Graces 29th Naga Wrestling Championship As Special Guest

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) is hosting the highly anticipated 29th Naga Wrestling Championship today, March 26, at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

With participants hailing from three prominent wrestling communities – Angami, Chakhesang, and Zeliang Wrestling Associations – the event promised a thrilling display of traditional Naga wrestling prowess, as per information.

Under the patronage of NWA president Dr. Hiabe Zeliang, the championship reportedly witnessed the participation of 54 skilled wrestlers, with 18 representatives from each wrestling community vying for the coveted title.

The top prize, a sum of Rs 3.2 lakh, coupled with the prestigious Velahü Puroi award of Rs 30,000, totaling Rs 3.5 lakh, awaits the champion, as reported.

Notably, the event was graced by the esteemed presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the special guest, alongside Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang as the guest of honor.

“Witnessed the 29th Naga Wrestling Championship. Nagaland’s indigenous grappling sport, known as Naga Wrestling, has traditional moorings in grace, compromise and fraternity. Happy to see contenders display their skill. May we uphold our traditions and promote peace and unity,” CM’s X post reads.

Moreover, officials from renowned international wrestling bodies added to the grandeur of the occasion as honored guests.

Elderly wrestling enthusiast, Manho Cakrüno, was honored as the 29th NWA Championship Ambassador for his unwavering dedication to promoting and preserving Naga wrestling traditions.

Despite his age, Cakrüno’s passion for the sport remains undiminished, as evidenced by his active involvement in various wrestling meets across the region, as per reports.

Anticipating a massive turnout, organizers projected an audience of 25,000 to 30,000 spectators to witness the exhilarating spectacle.

To ensure smooth logistics, Botsa Baptist Church was entrusted with ground management duties, while transportation arrangements, including bus and taxi services, were coordinated for the convenience of attendees, as informed.

For the benefit of attendees, ticket options reportedly included donor tickets priced at Rs 3000, chair seating at Rs 1000, and gallery access at Rs 500.

Additionally, spectators were encouraged to indulge in Naga ethnic cuisine available at market prices, enhancing the overall cultural experience of the festival.

The 29th Naga Wrestling Championship not only showcases the rich heritage of Naga wrestling but also served as a platform for fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants and spectators alike.

With its blend of tradition, athleticism, and community spirit, the event underscored the enduring legacy of wrestling in Nagaland.