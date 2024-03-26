Nagaland’s Venuzo Dawhuo Bagged ‘Outstanding Sportsman’ Award At North East Games 2024

NET Web Desk

In a resounding display of athleticism and prowess, Venuzo Dawhuo of Nagaland has etched his name in the annals of sporting history as the standout performer at the 3rd North East Games 2024.

Dawhuo’s unparalleled achievement lies in his remarkable feat of securing Gold medals across various sports disciplines, a testament to his versatility and dedication to excellence.

Under the watchful gaze of enthusiasts and admirers, Venuzo Dawhuo ascended to the zenith of sporting glory by clinching Gold Medals in Shot Put and Discus Throw, showcasing his mastery in the realm of athletics.

Undeterred by the challenge, he then seamlessly transitioned into the domain of Belt Wrestling, where he dominated the competition in the 110+ Kg category, securing yet another Gold medal.

Such an extraordinary display of skill and determination did not go unnoticed, as Venuzo Dawhuo was rightfully conferred with the prestigious Outstanding Sportsman award, solidifying his status as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the region.

Reflecting on Dawhuo’s stellar performance, Abu Metha, Advisor to CM Nagaland and Associate Vice President of Indian Athletics, expressed profound pride, stating, “Keep shining Venuzo… you make us so very proud.”

With his remarkable achievement reverberating across the sporting landscape, Venuzo Dawhuo stands as a symbol of unwavering resolve and boundless potential, embodying the true spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

As he basks in the glory of his triumphs, Dawhuo’s journey serves as a source of inspiration for generations to come, underscoring the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream and strive for greatness.