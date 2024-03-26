Tripura: Ambulance Accident in Agartala city Leaves Seven Seriously Injured, Unborn Child Deceased

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2024: An unfortunate accident involving an ambulance has left seven individuals seriously injured, with the tragic loss of an unborn child. The incident occurred in the Drop Gate area of the capital city. According to reports, the accident transpired when a pregnant woman, Lipika Sutradhar, was being transferred from Melaghar sub-divisional hospital to GB Hospital for delivery late on Monday night. The ambulance, also carrying another patient from Melaghar Hospital, veered out of control in the Drop Gate area due to the driver’s alleged intoxication.

Upon receiving notification, authorities from the AD Nagar police station and firefighters rushed to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to GB Hospital. Lipika’s condition was deemed critical upon arrival, leading to an immediate delivery. Sadly, despite efforts, the unborn child did not survive, with the family attributing the death to injuries sustained during the accident.

The accused ambulance driver has been apprehended by the police, confirmed Lipika’s husband, Tejendra Das, who resides in the Prematali area. All injured parties are currently receiving treatment at GB Hospital. The family insists that had the driver not been under the influence of alcohol, the tragic incident could have been avoided.

The incident has raised questions regarding the responsibility of officials at Melaghar Hospital. Investigations by the police are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the driver’s state of intoxication, and provide clarity on any potential negligence or oversight.