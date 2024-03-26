Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Files Nomination For Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency Today

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju filed his nomination papers today at Aalo for the 1-Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency as a BJP candidate.

His nomination was accompanied by the gracious presence and support of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu.

Expressing his gratitude, Union Minister Rijiju stated, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble CM Shri Pema Khandu ji for his presence and support during the filing of my nomination papers.

Rijiju also emphasised that under the strong leadership of PM Modi, Arunachal Pradesh is on the path to progress and success.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, recognizing Rijiju’s pivotal role in advancing state’s development, remarked, “As a prominent figure in Indian politics and a staunch advocate for all-round inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Rijiju Ji’s candidacy symbolizes a commitment to advancing the interests of the region on the national stage.”

Confident in Rijiju’s candidacy, CM Khandu expressed, “I’m confident the people of West Arunachal Lok Sabha seat will bless him again by ensuring his victory with a record margin of votes in recognition of his continued dedication to serve the people of the State with diligence.”

Rijiju, known for his dynamic leadership and dedication to public service, stands poised to secure the trust and support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as he vies for victory in the upcoming elections.