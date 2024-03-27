Arunachal: BJP Candidate Accused Of Model Code Of Conduct Breach, Demands Votes From Government Officials

NET Web Desk

In what appears to be a breach of the election model code of conduct (MCC), recent video clips have emerged on social media implicating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for the Basar (Leparada) assembly constituency, Nyabi Dirchi, purportedly urging government officials to vote in her favor, citing her endorsement by the BJP.

Furthermore, she allegedly warned against non-compliance, suggesting repercussions for those not adhering to her directive.

The Election Commission’s nodal officer is reportedly investigating the matter.

Sources within Basar disclosed that during her address on March 23rd, conducted in the Galo language, Dirchi claimed to have received the BJP ticket from the government, asserting that all government-employed officials, officers, village elders, and members of the gram panchayat are obligated to support her candidacy.

She allegedly cautioned against defying her directive, indicating that BJP agents were tasked with identifying dissenters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stirred controversy with his remarks at a political rally in Basar.

In a separate video clip circulating online, Khandu purportedly declared that if Nyabi Dirchi is not elected, he would refrain from visiting Basar for the next five years.

This statement has raised concerns over undue political influence on the electoral process.

Adding to the slew of allegations, Anjaw District Planning Officer (DPO) Marto Dirchi has reportedly been suspended by the planning department for delivering a political speech in favor of Nyabi Dirchi during a rally.

The DPO’s purported advocacy for the BJP candidate has drawn criticism for violating the MCC, further intensifying scrutiny ahead of the forthcoming election.

In response to these developments, the Leparada district election officer has confirmed that the MCC nodal officer is actively investigating the alleged violations.

As the election date approaches, stakeholders await further updates on the outcome of these investigations and any subsequent actions taken to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in Basar.

With allegations of MCC breaches surfacing on multiple fronts, the Basar assembly constituency finds itself embroiled in a contentious pre-election environment.