Assam Excise Department Announces Alcohol Price Hike Effective April 1

NET Web Desk

In a move aimed at generating revenue and regulating alcohol consumption, the Assam Excise Department has declared a significant increase in alcohol prices slated to take effect from April 1, 2024.

The price hike will affect all categories of alcoholic beverages, encompassing Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages.

Under the new regulations, consumers can expect beer prices to undergo a minimum increase ranging from Rs. 33 to Rs. 43 per 650 ml bottle.

Similarly, prices for India-made spirits will witness a variable hike based on brand category, with minimum prices set to reach Rs. 530 for a standard 750 ml bottle.

The impact of the price adjustment extends beyond civilian purchases to include consumption via Canteen Store Depots (CSD) and paramilitary wholesale warehouses.

However, the tax rates for these outlets will be marginally lower compared to civilian purchases.

In these channels, beer prices are projected to experience a minimum increase of Rs. 16 to Rs. 20 per 650 ml bottle, while India-made spirits could climb up to Rs. 262 for a 750 ml bottle.

This decision by the Assam Excise Department comes amidst efforts to streamline alcohol pricing policies and manage consumption patterns.