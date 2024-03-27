Assam: Union Minister Sonowal Declares Assets Worth Rs 4.76 Crore, Gaurav Gogoi’s Rs 2.63 Crore

NET Web Desk

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has filed his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency.

According to his election affidavit submitted on March 26 to the returning officer in Dibrugarh, Sonowal’s total assets have witnessed a notable increase, reaching approximately Rs 4.76 crore, marking a surge of Rs 1.59 crore from 2021.

Breaking down his assets, Sonowal disclosed movable assets worth Rs 1,64,65,258, including investments and shares in Oil India Limited valued at Rs 59,74,142.

Additionally, he declared immovable assets amounting to Rs 3,11,20,000, which comprise inherited agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and residential properties and his liabilities stand at Rs 25,78,370.

In contrast, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, contesting from the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, declared assets worth Rs 2.63 crore, including movable and immovable properties.

However, he revealed a legal complication, acknowledging a case filed against him during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Assam Jativa Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, vying for the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat, declared assets totaling Rs 34,31,472.

Sonowal emphasized in his affidavit that he has no pending cases against him and has not been convicted of any criminal offense.

As the electoral battle intensifies in Assam, the disclosure of assets by candidates provides voters with crucial information ahead of the polls.