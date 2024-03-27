Assam: UPPL Member Caught Napping On Piles Of Rs 500 Notes, Sparks Controversy As Pic Goes Viral

NET Web Desk

As the Lok Sabha elections loom closer, a viral image depicting Benjamin Basumatary, a prominent member of the Bodoland Territorial Region’s (BTR) United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), sleeping on a pile of Rs 500 currency notes has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The image, circulating widely on social media, has raised questions about the integrity of the UPPL, which is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

Basumatary, who serves as the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district, has found himself at the center of a political storm after the emergence of the concerning photograph.

The UPPL, aligning itself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-corruption rhetoric, had publicly committed to upholding transparency and accountability in governance, making the revelation all the more damaging.

Critics have lambasted the UPPL for allegedly flouting its own promises and indulging in corrupt practices, while supporters of the party have been left grappling for explanations.

In the midst of the Model Code of Conduct being enforced due to the impending Lok Sabha elections, the timing of the scandal could not be more precarious for the UPPL-BJP alliance.

As the controversy continues to unfold, all eyes remain fixed on the UPPL leadership for a response to the damning allegations.