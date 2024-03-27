Biplab Kumar Deb’s Nomination Filing Ignites Political Fervor in West Tripura: BJP Demonstrates Strength in Vibrant Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2024: A momentous occasion has been marked in West Tripura as former chief minister and BJP candidate, Biplab Kumar Deb, officially filed his nomination for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat amidst a fervent rally that electrified the streets of Agartala. The event, held in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan here in Agartala city, bore witness to a vibrant display of political enthusiasm, with thousands of BJP supporters and workers converging to demonstrate unwavering support for their candidate.

The rally, pulsating with energy, served as a powerful testament to the burgeoning momentum of the BJP in the region. Notable political figures graced the occasion, including Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, former Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former minister Bhagwan Das, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and various other senior party leaders.

Addressing the impassioned crowd, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha underscored the paramount importance of voting for the BJP to pave the way for a true Ram Rajya, urging voters to bestow upon the party a resounding mandate exceeding 400 seats in the upcoming elections. Following Dr. Saha’s impassioned speech, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini echoed similar sentiments, expressing unwavering confidence in the BJP’s vision for India’s resurgence under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

In a display of solidarity, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman extended his heartfelt wishes to all segments of voters, emphasizing the critical need for inclusive development to propel the state forward. Fueled by optimism, Pradyot highlighted the candidacies of Biplab Kumar Deb and his sister in the Tripura constituencies, anticipating their triumphant victory by significant margins to effectively champion Tripura’s interests in the Lok Sabha.

The rally reached its crescendo with a majestic procession towards the DM (West) office, led by eminent leaders including Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Ministers Dr. Manik Saha and Nayab Singh Saini, Manoharlal Khattar, and Rajib Bhattacharjee. Accompanied by former and incumbent chief ministers and party supremo Pradyot Kishore, Biplab Kumar Deb formally submitted his nomination papers, symbolizing the BJP’s steadfast commitment to the democratic process.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed a temporary halt in its activities due to the mammoth BJP procession, followed by a rally by INDIA candidate Asish Kumar Saha, who also lodged his nomination today. Additionally, BJP candidate for the Ramnagar assembly by-election and AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder filed his papers, further intensifying the political landscape in the region, as the CPIM candidate Ratan Das had previously submitted his nomination for the Ramnagar seat.