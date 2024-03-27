Central Bureau of Communication Holds Student Awareness Program on Voting at Tripura Institute of Technology Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2024: A special program aimed at enhancing voter participation was held at Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) in Narsingarh, Agartala on Wednesday. The Student Voters’ Electoral Enrollment Program (SVEEP) was organized to encourage greater engagement in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Initiated by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, the event featured various activities to educate and inspire students about the significance of voting. Among these were quiz competitions focusing on election-related topics, drawing contests, and discussions about the electoral process in India.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Subhashish Bandyopadhyay, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer of the state, highlighted the importance of initiatives like the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) launched by the Election Commission of India in 2009. He emphasized the role of such programs in fostering awareness and responsibility among voters. Bandyopadhyay also introduced several mobile applications, including C-Vigil, designed to facilitate voter complaints and ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Encouraging participation, Bandyopadhyay urged newly eligible voters, especially students, to exercise their right to vote. He called upon attendees to encourage their parents and neighbors to fulfill their civic duty by voting in the elections.

The program commenced with an oath administered by Sudipto Kar from the Central Bureau of Communication, emphasizing the solemn obligation of democracy, particularly the act of voting. Bijoy Kumar Upadhyay, the Principal of Tripura Institute of Technology, and Jhunu Debbarma, the Dean of the Academic Department, also emphasized the significance of voting in their remarks during the discussion session.

Overall, the event served as a platform to instill a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among students and the broader community towards participating in the democratic process through voting.