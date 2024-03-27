Chief Secretary JK Sinha Unveils National Law University Tripura’s Report on COTPA Compliance Across Eight Districts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2024: Chief Secretary J K Sinha of Tripura, on Tuesday, unveiled the findings of the National Law University (NLU) Tripura’s extensive report on compliance monitoring aimed at assessing the enforcement of Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003. The report, meticulously prepared by the Centre for Public Health Law at NLU Tripura in partnership with the Voluntary Health Association of Tripura, delves into the enforcement effectiveness of COTPA provisions across the state’s eight districts.

Dr. Nachiketa Mittal, Registrar of NLU Tripura, provided a succinct overview of the survey’s outcomes during the release event.

Chief Secretary Sinha, while addressing the gathering, expressed concerns over the rising consumption of tobacco, liquor, and narcotics in the state despite its progress on various fronts. He emphasized the need for intensified efforts, particularly among the intellectual class, to educate the populace regarding the harmful effects of such substances.

Commending NLU Tripura’s swift and thorough work, Chief Secretary Sinha urged for a brainstorming session to address the shortcomings identified in the report. He underscored the perplexity surrounding the shift of farmers in Unakoti from orange cultivation to areca nut, urging introspection into underlying causes.

Professor Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura, highlighted the collaborative nature of the study, emphasizing the necessity of concerted efforts from various stakeholders beyond governmental initiatives to combat the tobacco menace effectively. The session saw participation from key figures including the Director of Tripura Judicial Academy, representatives from the National Health Mission Tripura, and VHAT.

At the session’s conclusion, all stakeholders reiterated their commitment to implementing the report’s recommendations and pledged to work collaboratively towards fostering a healthier, tobacco-free environment across Tripura. The event marks a pivotal step in addressing the challenges posed by tobacco consumption and underscores the importance of collective action in promoting public health and well-being.