Kezhaseluo-O Pienyü Lifts The Title Of 29th Nagaland Wrestling Association Championship

NET Web Desk

In a display of raw talent and skill, twenty-five-year-old Kezhaseluo-o Pienyü has clinched the coveted title of the 29th Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) Championship, held at the IG Kohima arena yesterday.

Hailing from Kohima village, Pienyü not only secured the championship but also retained his reigning title from the Angami Sports Association (ASA).

His stellar performance earned him accolades in the form of a handsome reward package. Pienyü was awarded a generous cash prize of 3.2 Lakh rupees, along with the esteemed Lt Velahü Puro Memorial Trophy, as reported.

Additionally, he received a citation and a further 30,000 rupees in recognition of his outstanding achievement.

Claiming the second position was Vemele Thingo, a formidable Chakhesang Wrestler representing Thipuzu village.

Thingo’s remarkable effort earned him a prize money of 2.20 Lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, Venuzo Dawhuo, representing Chakhesang Wrestling Association from Thenyizu village, secured the third position, walking away with a cash prize of 1.50 Lakh rupees.

Rukukhoto Khusoh, another talented wrestler from the Chakhesang Wrestling Association, clinched the fourth position, receiving a prize of 1.20 Lakh rupees.

The championship witnessed participation from a total of 54 top wrestlers representing the Angami Sports Association, Chakhesang Wrestling Association, and Zeliang Wrestling Association.

The event’s chief guest, President of the World Alysh Federation, Adilet Bayaman Uulu, commended the Nagaland Wrestling Association for organizing the prestigious championship.

He expressed his gratitude for being invited to partake in the event, emphasizing the unifying power of sports in bringing communities together.

Adilet also shed light on the various initiatives undertaken by the Alysh wrestling federation to promote the sport on a global scale.

The 29th Nagaland Wrestling Association Championship stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit and dedication of Nagaland’s wrestling community, showcasing the region’s rich sporting heritage on a national platform.