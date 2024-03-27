Manipur’s Panthoi Chanu Makes History, Becomes First Indian Footballer To Play In Australian League

NET Web Desk

In a historic moment for Indian Women’s football, Panthoi Chanu from Manipur has carved her name in the annals of history by clinching a professional contract in the Australian league, becoming the pioneer Indian footballer to achieve such a feat.

With her gloves now donned for Metro United WFC in the South Australian Women’s National Premier League, Chanu’s journey to Australia is a testament to her unwavering talent and devotion to the sport.

Her ascendancy to this prestigious position was reportedly paved through the ‘Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition,’ where she shone brightly among 27 contenders.

This collaborative effort by Women in Sports, the AMPL Foundation, and the Football Players’ Association of India aimed to spotlight the prowess of female footballers on a global platform.

Chanu’s prowess caught the eye of Adelaide United FC during a trial attended by head coaches from esteemed teams such as Western United FC Melbourne, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb, and Marbella FC, as reported.

Their recommendation served as the springboard for Chanu’s journey to Metro United WFC, where she will showcase her skills until the season’s culmination in September 2024.

Expressing her elation, Panthoi Chanu remarked, “I am thrilled to have signed for Metro United WFC and extend my gratitude to the club management and Head Coach Paul Morris for entrusting me with this opportunity. My aim is to excel and bring honor to my nation.”

In agreement, Head Coach Paul Morris lauded Chanu’s arrival, stating, “We are ecstatic to welcome Panthoi for the 2024 WNPL season here at Adelaide. She embodies the qualities of an exemplary goalkeeper and will undoubtedly enrich our squad.”

Sanaya, the Founder and Director of Women in Sports, commended Chanu’s achievement, remarking, “We rejoice as this marks yet another milestone in our endeavor at WINS to uplift Women’s Sports and propel towards elite performances.”

Chanu’s groundbreaking venture to Australia not only underscores her personal triumph but also underscores the escalating prominence and allure of women’s football globally.

As she embarks on this new chapter in her footballing odyssey, Chanu carries the aspirations of aspiring footballers in India, inspiring them to aim high and pursue their dreams fervently.

Panthoi Chanu’s groundbreaking move to the Australian league sets a new benchmark for Indian football, heralding a dawn of opportunities for future generations of female footballers to vie for recognition on the global stage.