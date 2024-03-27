Mizoram Government Declares Polling Day, April 19, 2024, As Paid Holiday

NET Web Desk

In a move to promote democratic participation and ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots, the Government of Mizoram has announced April 19, 2024, as a paid holiday.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Mizoram Secretariat, this decision is made under the authority of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The notification, signed by R. Lalramnghaka, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, reportedly stated that April 19, 2024, which falls on a Friday, will be a paid holiday for all individuals employed in businesses, trades, industrial undertakings, or any other establishments registered as voters in the state of Mizoram.

This declaration aims to facilitate voter turnout and enable citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote in the upcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha, scheduled for April 19, 2024.

By providing a paid holiday on polling day, authorities seek to encourage maximum participation in the democratic process and uphold the principles of free and fair elections.

With the announcement of April 19, 2024, as a paid holiday, the Government of Mizoram reaffirms its dedication to fostering a vibrant democracy where every voice counts.

This initiative reflects a proactive approach towards enhancing civic engagement and strengthening the democratic fabric of the state.