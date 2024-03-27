Nominations Filing For 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Ends Today, Scrutiny Scheduled For Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

As the clock ticks towards the closure of the nomination filing window for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political fervor intensifies across the nation.

Today, 27th March marks the final day for candidates to submit their nominations for the 102 parliamentary seats slated for voting in 17 States and four Union Territories, notably encompassing Nagaland.

In Bihar, aspirants however have until Thursday to file their nominations, as reported.

Notably, the scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for tomorrow, with the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures set for March 30th.

Meanwhile, Bihar will witness the scrutiny of nominations on March 30th, with the withdrawal window extending until the 2nd of the following month.

The voting for the 1st phase is set to roll out on April 19th, marking a crucial milestone in India’s democratic journey.

Moreover, the notification for the second phase poised to be issued on Thursday.

This phase will reportedly encompass 89 Lok Sabha seats spread across various States and Union Territories, further amplifying the democratic spirit gripping the nation.