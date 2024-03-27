Sikkim CM Tamang Arrives At Pakyong DAC To File Nomination For Rhenock Constituency

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has reached the Pakyong District Administrative Centre today, March 27, to file his nominations for the Rhenock constituency.

This significant development follows Tamang’s earlier submission of his candidacy for the Soreng-Chakung constituency on March 26 at the Soreng District Administration Centre.

By contesting from multiple constituencies, Tamang aims to consolidate his position and broaden his political influence in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, political dynamics in Sikkim continue to shift as various key players make strategic moves.

On March 21, Singtam Khamdong MLA MK Sharma aligned himself with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party, along with retired Superintendent Engineer Sonam Dorjee Bhutia from Tathangchen and Tara Bhattarai.

In a significant turn of events on March 20, Sikkim witnessed a flurry of influential figures crossing party lines.

Notable personalities such as Raju Basnett, former Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, Chewang Gyatso Bhutia, former Rural Development Department Secretary, Gopal Baraily, former MLA, Bharti Sharma, former SKM Working President, and Hemendra Adhikari, SDF party’s CLC President, all announced their support for the ruling SKM party.

As the deadline for nomination submissions draws to a close, the political arena in Sikkim remains dynamic and unpredictable, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle in the days to come.