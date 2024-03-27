Tripura: Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala Celebrates Great Independence & National Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2024: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala commemorated the Great Independence and National Day of Bangladesh with a day-long special program on March 26, 2024. The celebration, organized in two phases, aimed to honor the spirit of independence and national unity.

In the first phase, the ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag of Bangladesh at the Assistant High Commission premises at 10:00 am. Following this, at 10:05 am, wreaths were laid and tributes were paid to the portrait of the Father of the Nation. A moment of silence was observed at 10:10 am in memory of the Father of the Nation and all martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war. Special prayers were offered at 10:11 am for the souls of the martyrs and the future prosperity of Bangladesh. The speeches by the Hon’ble President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Bangladesh were then read out at 10:15 am to mark the occasion.

In the second phase, the main program commenced at Hotel Polo Towers, Agartala, with the national anthems of Bangladesh and India at 7:00 pm. Md. Al Amin, First Secretary of the Assistant High Commission, delivered a speech at 7:15 pm. Dignitaries including Hon’ble Governor of Tripura State, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, and Union Minister of State for India, Pratima Bhoumik, graced the event. Notable attendees included Justice Arindam Lodh of Tripura High Court, Chairman Tripura Human Rights Commission Justice SC Das, and other esteemed guests from various sectors.

In his keynote address, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad paid tribute to the leaders and martyrs who contributed to Bangladesh’s independence. He expressed gratitude to India and its leaders for their support during the liberation war and highlighted the historic relationship between Bangladesh and Tripura.

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu emphasized the strong bond between Tripura and Bangladesh, citing their shared history and increasing trade relations.

Following a discussion program, a captivating cultural event by artist Roy Sriparna entertained the audience. Dinner was served in honor of the guests, and the function concluded with a courtesy gift and a vote of thanks by the Assistant High Commission at 9:30 pm.

The event showcased the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Tripura, reflecting on the past while looking towards a promising future of cooperation and mutual respect.