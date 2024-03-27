Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Joins BJP’s Star Campaigners for West Bengal Lok Sabha Battle

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2024: In the upcoming battle for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has emerged as a significant addition to the BJP’s roster of star campaigners. His inclusion, ranked at number 7 on the official list, underscores the party’s strategic approach to the fiercely contested electoral landscape.

With ambitions to surpass its previous tally of 18 seats, BJP’s campaign machinery is in full swing. Alongside stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party is leveraging the prowess of prominent leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minority representatives Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mafuja Khatun, as well as assertive figures like Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister Arjun Munda, and IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya.

Sources within the BJP indicate a resolute and assertive strategy for the West Bengal Lok Sabha polls, buoyed by electoral strategist Prashant Kishore’s projections of improved performance in the Eastern and Southern zones, encompassing TMC-held West Bengal, DMK-governed Tamil Nadu, and Left Front-controlled Kerala.

Dr. Manik Saha’s forthcoming campaign in West Bengal is poised to precede several rounds of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, as announced by the Election Commission, reflecting BJP’s concerted efforts to make significant inroads in this critical electoral battleground.