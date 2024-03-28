Arunachal: RGU Honours University’s Medal-Winning Athletes From North East Games 2024

NET Web Desk

In a ceremony held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Saket Kushwaha felicitated three outstanding athletes for their remarkable performance at the recently concluded 3rd North East Olympics in Nagaland.

Among the honored athletes, two are the students of the university, namely Nyalin Basar, a taekwondo player, and Joti Mane, a long-distance runner, both secured bronze medals in their respective events.

Additionally, Tali Taba, belonging to the RGU Boxing Academy, was honoured for clinching a gold medal in boxing.

Expressing admiration for their dedication and hard work, Prof. Kushwaha commended the athletes’ stellar performance on the prestigious sporting stage.

Addressing the gathering, he underscored the university’s commitment to fostering and supporting talented individuals in sports.

Furthermore, Prof. Kushwaha announced initiatives to provide recognition and incentives to medal winners from the university and the academy.

He assured priority in various employment opportunities within the university for these accomplished athletes.

In a gesture of appreciation, cash awards were announced, with Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 5,000 allocated for gold, silver, and bronze medalists, respectively.

The recipients will receive these awards during the National Sports Day celebration in August later this year, as announced.

The event was reportedly graced by esteemed faculty members including Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Head of the Physical Education Department, Dr. Tadang Minu, Coach/Coordinator of the Boxing Academy, Dr. Vivek Kr. Singh, Sangey Tsering, and Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi.