Assam: 38 File Nominations For Phase One Polls For Five Lok Sabha Seats

NET Web Desk

As the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming 1st Phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam’s five constituencies came to an end yesterday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, stand among the prominent candidates vying for seats in the state.

A total of 38 candidates have reportedly thrown their hats into the ring for the five Lok Sabha constituencies set to go to polls in 1st phase on April 19.

The constituencies in the first phase, namely Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, and Sonitpur, primarily span upper Assam.

Notably, Kaziranga and Sonitpur emerge as newly created constituencies following last year’s delimitation exercise.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had reportedly secured victories in four upper Assam seats, with Congress clinching one.

Among the notable nominations filed on the final day yesterday, were sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi in Jorhat, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, and MLA Ranjit Dutta in Sonitpur.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, rallying support for the BJP candidates, expressed confidence in securing victories by significant margins, aiming to propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third consecutive term.

In the electoral battleground of Jorhat, incumbent Topon Gogoi faces off against Congress stalwart Gaurav Gogoi, who submitted his nomination on Tuesday.

Similarly, in Kaziranga, Tasa contends with Congress tea tribe woman leader Roselina Tirkey.

Additionally, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi were among those who filed their nomination papers.

With key political figures from both BJP and Congress at the forefront, the electoral battleground in Assam promises an intense contest, shaping the narrative for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.