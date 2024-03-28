BJP East Tripura Nominee Kriti Singh Debbarma Files Nomination Amidst Enthusiastic Rally at Ambassa

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 28, 2024: In a fervent display of political fervor, Kriti Singh Debbarma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee for the East Tripura constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, submitted her nomination papers on Thursday. The event was marked by a grand rally held in Ambassa under Dhalai district, accompanied by a multitude of supporters, officially entered the electoral fray by presenting his candidature documents to the district magistrate’s office.

A sea of attendees, including notable figures such as Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Ministers Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, and Sudhangshu Das, as well as former TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, graced the occasion with their presence.

Reflecting on the palpable energy witnessed amongst the populace, Chief Minister Dr Saha voiced confidence in the BJP’s prospects, predicting a resounding victory for their candidates. He underscored the overwhelming support garnered by the party, hinting at a potential record-breaking mandate in the forthcoming polls.

Echoing sentiments of optimism, former TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman asserted the inevitability of the BJP’s triumph in both Lok Sabha constituencies of Tripura. Emphasizing a collaborative approach, he highlighted plans for coordinated efforts between the BJP, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and TIPRA Motha to propel the state towards greater developmental strides.

Debbarman further elucidated the longstanding grievances under the CPIM regime, accusing them of a protracted tenure marked by deprivation of essential governmental amenities for the populace. He rallied support for the BJP-led coalition, portraying it as a beacon of change after years of alleged neglect under the CPIM’s rule.

As the electoral campaign gains momentum, the political landscape in East Tripura braces for an intense battle, with the BJP and its allies positioning themselves as harbingers of progress and reform in the state.