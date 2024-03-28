BJP West Tripura Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb Launches Scathing Attack on CPIM; Highlights Benefits of PM Modi’s Leadership

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 28, 2024: West Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the CPIM, asserting that true communists would never resort to voting by a show of hands, but rather would be swayed by symbolic gestures such as lotus flowers.

In a rally held at Birchandra Nagar in Santirbazar sub-division under South Tripura district, Deb emphasized the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on the people of Tripura, contrasting it sharply with what he described as the lackluster performance of the communists in the state. He accused the CPIM of failing to deliver tangible benefits to Tripura during their tenure.

In a tone dripping with sarcasm, Deb ridiculed the communists, stating that they never truly embraced the concept of statehood, preferring power in the state over genuine welfare for its people. He lambasted their alleged disregard for the well-being of Tripura, suggesting that their priorities lay elsewhere.

Drawing attention to the plight of Congress workers under CPIM rule, Deb highlighted instances of displacement and violence, condemning what he characterized as the oppressive regime of the communists. He also underscored the emergence of India Bloc candidates in Tripura, signaling a potential shift in the state’s political landscape.

Remarkably, Deb pointed out the absence of Tripura’s former Chief Minister and Politburo member, Manik Sarkar, from recent events, insinuating that Sarkar’s reluctance to engage in what he deemed an “illegal alliance” had led to his retreat from the forefront of political activities.

In a final jab at the communists, Deb reiterated his belief that true adherents of communism would never abandon their traditional symbols, suggesting that their allegiance could only be won over through gestures like the offering of lotus flowers.

As the rally concluded, Biplab Kumar Deb’s impassioned critique of communism and rallying call for support of the Modi-led government reverberated through Birchandra Nagar, leaving attendees pondering the future direction of Tripura’s political landscape.