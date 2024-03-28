Election Preparedness Intensifies: Tripura CEO Puneet Agarwal Inspects Gomati and South Districts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 28, 2024: Tripura’s Chief Electoral Officer, Puneet Agarwal, embarked on a comprehensive assessment of election preparedness in Gomati and South Districts on Thursday, focusing on law enforcement and security arrangements ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha General Election 2024.

With both districts sharing a significant stretch of the international border with Bangladesh, the scrutiny of preparedness assumes paramount importance in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

According to official sources, a pivotal meeting concerning the upcoming elections transpired today at the conference hall of Belonia Circuit House in South District, presided over by Puneet Agarwal. The meeting, attended by various officials including District Election Officers, Sector Officers, and law enforcement authorities, meticulously reviewed security protocols, polling station conditions, and logistical arrangements for polling and vote tabulation.

Similar deliberations took place at the Gomati Zilla Parishad conference hall in Gomati District, where the Chief Electoral Officer delved into the roles and responsibilities of sector officers and nodal officers. Discussions also encompassed the deployment of micro-observers, infrastructure readiness at polling stations, and the provision of essential services like water and electricity.

Emphasizing the imperative of conducting free and fair elections, Puneet Agarwal urged swift action in addressing any grievances or complaints received during the electoral process.

Key figures present in these meetings included District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, Assistant Returning Officers, and other officials actively engaged in election-related duties. The presence of high-ranking police officials further underscored the significance accorded to security arrangements in ensuring a smooth electoral process.