Nagaland: Centre Extends AFSPA In 8 Districts, 21 Police Stations In 5 Other Districts With Effect From April 1st

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in eight districts and 21 Police Stations in five other districts of Nagaland with effect from April 1, this year.

Reportedly, the AFSPA has been in force in certain districts and police station areas in Nagaland for many years now and it is extended periodically.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken.

It said, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of 21 police stations across five other districts have been declared as ‘disturbed area for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024 unless withdrawn earlier.

With this, six police stations each in Mokokchung and Zunheboto districts, four in Kohima, three in Wokha and one in Longleng are declared as disturbed areas.