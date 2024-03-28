Nagaland: Medical Examinations Scheduled In Various Districts For Polling Personnel Seeking Election Duty Exemptions

NET Web Desk

In preparation for the upcoming elections, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) across various Nagaland districts have set in motion the process for medical examinations for polling personnel seeking exemptions from election duty or requesting leave.

Wokha District has announced the constitution of a Medical Board and the notification of a medical examination for polling personnel.

The examination is slated to take place today at the Dr. Motsuo Memorial District Hospital in Wokha.

Notably, only one sitting of the Medical Board will occur, requiring all applicants to appear in person before the board.

In Phek District, the Medical Board is set to convene on April 3 at the Office complex of the DC and DEO, providing an opportunity for personnel to undergo medical assessment and fulfill their duty obligations.

Meanwhile, Thsuvisie Phoji, the DC and DEO of Mokokchung, has issued a directive to all polling personnel and grade four staff/MTS requisitioned for election duty.

The District Medical Board will conduct medical examinations on April 1 at the Planning Hall, Office of the District Planning Officer in Mokokchung.

As the dates draw near, polling personnel are urged to adhere to the scheduled medical examinations as per their respective districts.