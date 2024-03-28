Notification For Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Election To Be Issued On 28th March

NET Web Desk

The notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election will be reportedly issued today.

Elections will be held in 88 Lok Sabha seats in 12 States and Union Territories along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency in this phase, as reported.

However, a part of the Outer Manipur constituency will go to polls in the first phase.

Notably, Twenty seats of Kerala, 14 seats of Karnataka, 13 seats of Rajasthan, eight seats each of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven seats of Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in this first phase, as reported.

The scrutiny of nominations across all States and Union Territories will be reportedly done on the 5th of April except in Jammu and Kashmir, where scrutiny will be held on the 6th of April.

As informed, Nominations for the second phase can be filed till the 4th of April and voting lwill be held on the 26th of April.