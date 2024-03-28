PM Modi, JP Nanda, Amit Shah Announced BJP’s Star Campaigners For Sikkim Elections

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of star campaigners ahead of the General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 and General Elections to the Legislative Assembly in Sikkim.

This announcement, made by Arun Singh, National General Secretary & Incharge of the BJP, reportedly aligns with Explanation (2) to section 77 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

The official notification by Arun Singh has revealed a formidable lineup of influential leaders who will spearhead the BJP’s election campaign in Sikkim.

Among the star campaigners are prominent BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The roster also includes prominent leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Raju Bista, Satpal Maharaj, D. R Thapa, N.K Subba, Dilip Jaiswal, Kailash Aggarwal, Barat Dulal, and D.T Lepcha.

This strategic move by the BJP highlights the party’s determined efforts to solidify its electoral presence in Sikkim, utilizing the widespread popularity and influence of its seasoned campaigners.

As the upcoming elections hold immense importance, the BJP is sparing no effort in its quest to strengthen its position and consolidate power in the region.