Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers For Lok Sabha Election 2024 Held Today In Nagaland

The scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 from the state of Nagaland was held today.

Commissioner Nagaland and Returning Officer, Sushil Kumar Patel, in the presence of General Observers P. Ramesh and Avinash Champawat, reportedly conducted the scrutiny.

The candidature of National Democratic Progressive Party candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry, Congress candidate, Supongmeren Jamir, and Independent candidate, Hayithung Tungoe Lotha were found to be in order and accepted as per the electoral guidelines and eligibility criteria issued by the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile Congress Substitute candidate nomination paper was rejected since the main candidate nomination papers were found in order.

The Scrutiny was witnessed by the candidates and their representative of Congress candidate, further bolstering transparency and accountability for a free, fair and transparent electoral process.