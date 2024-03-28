Scrutiny Of Nominations For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Scheduled Today

NET Web Desk

Today marks a pivotal moment in India’s electoral process as the scrutiny of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections, along with single-phase Assembly polls in two north-eastern states, is set to take place.

With the deadline for the withdrawal of candidatures scheduled on Saturday, political parties and candidates are closely monitoring developments.

The filing of nominations for the first phase concluded yesterday evening, paving the way for a thorough examination of candidates vying for electoral positions, as per reports.

Notably, this phase encompasses 102 Lok Sabha seats across 17 States and four Union Territories, alongside 32 Assembly constituencies in Sikkim and the 60-member House in Arunachal Pradesh.

The voting for the 1st phase is scheduled to unfold on the 19th of April, with voters eagerly awaiting the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

Key states participating in the single-phase Lok Sabha polls include Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadeep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Puducherry.

Each constituency is witnessing a flurry of political activity as parties vie for voter support and stake their claim to represent the diverse interests of the electorate.

In Nagaland, notable candidates have stepped into the electoral arena, showcasing the breadth of political engagement in the region.

Dr. Chumben Murry, backed by the PDA Consensus, stands as a prominent contender, joined by S Supongmeren Jamir representing the Congress party.

Additionally, Hayithung Tungoe Lotha, an Independent candidate, has thrown his hat into the ring, underscoring the dynamic nature of electoral participation in Nagaland’s lone Parliamentary Constituency.

As the scrutiny process unfolds and the withdrawal deadline approaches, the political landscape continues to evolve, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral showdown in the days ahead.