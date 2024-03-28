UGC Approves Use Of National Eligibility Test (NET) Scores For PhD Admissions, Effective 2024-25 Academic Session

NET Web Desk

In a significant move aimed at streamlining the admission process and aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given its nod to the utilization of National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions, beginning from the academic session 2024-25.

The decision, reportedly made during the UGC’s 578th meeting held on March 13, follows thorough deliberations based on the recommendations put forth by an expert committee assigned to review the provisions of the UGC NET exam.

This pivotal step by the higher education regulator seeks to eradicate the necessity for multiple entrance exams, offering a more cohesive and efficient approach to doctoral admissions.

Traditionally, the NET exam has primarily served as a benchmark for eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor appointments.

However, with this new directive, the NET score will now be leveraged for PhD admissions in lieu of individual entrance tests conducted by various universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Commencing with the June 2024 session, UGC NET qualified candidates will fall under three distinct eligibility categories: those eligible for PhD admission with JRF and assistant professor appointment, candidates eligible for PhD admission without JRF but for assistant professor appointment, and individuals eligible solely for PhD program admission.

Under this revamped system, candidates falling into categories 2 and 3 will have their UGC NET scores contributing to 70% of their merit assessment, with the remaining 30% based on performance evaluation during the interview process.

This amalgamated merit evaluation framework will be applicable to both categories, with the validity of NET scores set at one year.

Moreover, the results of the NET exam will be declared in percentile format, alongside the marks secured by each candidate, facilitating their utilization for PhD admission purposes.

Prospective doctoral candidates are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the forthcoming UGC NET June 2024 notification, to be available soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.