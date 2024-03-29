Arunachal: Indian Army Installs Open Gym At CALSOM School In Lohit District

NET Web Desk

The 4th Madras Regiment of the Indian Army spearheaded a commendable initiative at the CALSOM School in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

The regiment, under its esteemed Operation Sadbhavna, orchestrated the installation of an open gymnasium along with a substantial donation encompassing chairs, cupboards, fans, and a water tank, among other essentials.

The inauguration ceremony, a vibrant affair reportedly attended by students and local residents, witnessed the regiment’s Commanding Officer, Sandeep Kurup, unveiling the newly established gymnasium.

The presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Tamlanagar GB Soloi Ngadong and CALSOM’s Myself block chairman, Yalum Ama, added a touch of significance to the event.

The CALSOM School, administered by the Mishmi Society, serves as a beacon of educational and cultural enrichment in the region, as reported.

The collaborative effort between the Indian Army’s 4th Madras Regiment and CALSOM underscores a harmonious partnership aimed at holistic community development.

Such initiatives serve as a testament to the army’s unwavering dedication to societal welfare beyond the realms of traditional military duties.