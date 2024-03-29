Assam Government Extends AFSPA In Four Districts For Another 6 Months

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has prolonged the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in four districts for an additional six months, commencing from April 1.

The decision, aimed at addressing security challenges, was made public through a notification issued by the state’s political department.

The ‘Disturbed Area’ designation under the AFSPA will persist in areas encompassing Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts until September 30, 2024.

This extension reportedly comes in the wake of a report submitted by Assam Police, which noted an overall improvement in the state’s law and order situation, with the exception of one active militant organization in the aforementioned districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on March 28, had extended the AFSPA in Nagaland, declaring eight districts and 21 police stations across five districts as ‘disturbed areas.’

In Assam’s case, the state government’s home and political department proposed the extension to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which, after careful deliberation, opted to maintain the ‘status quo’ for an additional six-month duration.

Notably, the AFSPA confers special powers to security forces, allowing them to conduct operations and make arrests without prior warrants.

Additionally, it offers a degree of legal immunity to security personnel in cases of inadvertent operations.