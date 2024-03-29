Home Minister Amit Shah Leads BJP’s Star Campaigners For Arunachal Pradesh Elections

NET Web Desk

In the run-up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a powerhouse lineup of star campaigners, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Alongside Shah, several prominent figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Ports & AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are reportedly set to join the campaign trail.

The BJP’s senior vice president Tarh Tarak confirmed that the party’s central leadership has approved the names of these central ministers, along with BJP President Jagat Prashad Nadda, for campaigning in the state.

Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton will bolster the BJP’s efforts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein, and other cabinet colleagues will also actively participate in the campaigning process, alongside state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and other senior leaders.

The electoral battleground is set with 15 candidates vying for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In the Arunachal West constituency, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju faces stiff competition from Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki and six others.

Meanwhile, in the eastern parliamentary seat, incumbent MP Tapir Gao of the BJP will defend his position against Congress candidate Bosiram Siram among others.

For the 60 assembly constituencies, a total of 195 candidates have filed their nominations, marking a vibrant democratic exercise in the state.

The final date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

With the election fervor gripping Arunachal Pradesh, all eyes are now set on the polling day scheduled for April 19, followed by the counting of votes on June 2 for the assembly polls and June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls.