Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Assam On April 6 Ahead Of LS elections

NET Web Desk

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the poll-bound state of Assam on April 6.

His itinerary includes attending public events in Lakhimpur and Hojai, as confirmed by CM Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit Guwahati on the same day.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are anticipated to visit Assam soon, as per CM Sarma’s statement to reporters.

This visit is significant amidst the looming Lok Sabha elections, signaling the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to the state.

Earlier discussions held on March 28 at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, chaired by CM Sarma, focused on formulating a robust strategy for the upcoming polls.

Sources indicate that preparations for Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit were also a key agenda during the meeting.

Furthermore, CM Sarma revealed that invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for two rallies in Kokrajhar and Nalbari.

However, the final schedule of the Prime Minister’s appearances is yet to be confirmed.

With high-profile visits from party leaders on the horizon, political momentum is set to intensify in the run-up to the elections.