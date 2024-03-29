Husband Strangles Woman to Death in a Remote Tripura Village

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2024: In a shocking turn of events, a woman met her untimely demise at the hands of her husband in Jaruilangbari, a small village nestled in the Khowai district of Tripura. The incident, which occurred amidst a haze of alcohol, has left the community reeling.

The accused, identified as Surjya Ram Reang, reportedly confessed to the crime after facing mounting pressure from local residents. He admitted to strangling his wife, Shanti Rani Debbarma, aged 35, citing her alleged neglect of household responsibilities and excessive alcohol consumption as the catalysts for his actions.

Local sources reveal that following suspicions surrounding the woman’s death, neighbors confronted Reang, resulting in a physical altercation. Subsequently, Reang was admitted to Teliamura Hospital for treatment.

The grim recovery of Debbarma’s body was made by Tripura Police in an isolated area near her residence. Initial investigations suggest that the couple had been consuming alcohol together before a quarrel ensued, leading to Debbarma leaving the house in an inebriated state. Her half-naked body was found the following day.

Speaking on behalf of law enforcement, a police official stated, “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Once the post-mortem examination is completed, we will have a clearer understanding of the situation.”

Reang, in his statement to the media, recounted finding his wife’s body partially unclothed and took measures to cover her before alerting authorities. He revealed that the deceased had three children, two from previous marriages and one with him.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about alcohol-related violence within rural communities. Authorities continue to probe the matter to ascertain the full extent of the tragedy.