Mizoram’s Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia Breaks Sunil Chhetri’s Record, Emerges As I-League’s Top Scorer

NET Web Desk

In a historic feat that has reverberated across Indian football, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, hailing from Mizoram’s Serchhip district, has etched his name in the annals of the sport by becoming the top scorer in a single season of the I-League.

The 23-year-old striker, representing Aizawl FC, has eclipsed the previous record jointly held by iconic Indian footballers Sunil Chhetri and Mohammed Rafi.

Lalbiaknia’s meteoric rise saw him amass an impressive tally of 15 goals, accompanied by three assists, in just 18 appearances during the 2023-24 I-League season.

His relentless prowess on the field not only shattered records but also underscored the depth of talent emerging from Mizoram’s footballing landscape.

Prior to Lalbiaknia’s remarkable achievement, Chhetri and Rafi had held the record with 14 goals each in 23 appearances.

Lalbiaknia’s consistency and exceptional performance throughout the fiercely competitive second tier of Indian football exemplify his burgeoning stature as a future luminary in the sport.

In acknowledging Lalbiaknia’s monumental achievement, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma extended his heartfelt congratulations.

“Well done to Lalrinzuala for becoming the top scorer in the I-League this season! I’m proud of his achievement. Lalrinzuala, who is from Serchhip district and plays for Aizawl FC, has scored 15 goals in the 2023-24 season, breaking Sunil Chhetri’s previous record of 14 goals,” says Mizoram CM Lalduhoma.

As Lalbiaknia continues to chart his trajectory in the realm of Indian football, his record-breaking feat stands as a testament to perseverance, skill, and the boundless potential harbored within the country’s sporting landscape.

With eyes now set on even greater milestones, Lalbiaknia’s journey promises to be a beacon of hope and accomplishment for generations of football enthusiasts to come.